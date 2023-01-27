Your Hudson Valley Weekend Weather. Will it Snow Again?

The Hudson Valley experienced a quiet and mild Friday, as highs stayed in low 40s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The midweek snow and ice storm the area was anticipating, ended up bringing more rain than anything else.

Now, as we approach the weekend, will it stay mild through Saturday and Sunday?

So far, the winter has seen below average snowfall, and above average temperatures for the region. EuroNews says that New York City is on track to break a record for consecutive days without snow in New York City. As of now, New York has gone over 320 days without snow, and the forecast is not calling for any snowfall in the next two weeks.

The current record of 332 days was set in 2020.

Hudson Valley Weekend Weather

The Weather Channel says that highs Saturday will be in the mid 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of afternoon showers Sunday, as skies will again be cloudy and highs in the mid 40s. Monday will start next week with a slight chance for rain, and highs in the 40s.

Spring Ahead?

TWC says that temperatures will remain above average for the Northeast from February through April. Climate experts say the warmer temps are a combination of the Polar Vortex staying closer to the high latitudes, and a persistent La Niña. This La Niña event has now stretched into its third straight year.

While some forecasts had called for a snowier winter with colder than normal temperatures in the Hudson Valley. things have stayed pretty mild and with little snow. Aside from some areas such as Buffalo, snowfall totals have remained far below normal for most of New York so far this season

