Hudson Valley Weather Forecast For the Week Ahead

After dangerously cold lows and wind chills arrived in the Hudson Valley Friday night, temperatures actually moderated quite a bit by late weekend.

The Hudson Valley continues to see a warmer than average winter, with far below average snowfall. Monday started the week with much more mild temps across the area, with highs up in the 40s, much like the day before. How will the weather shape up this week ahead in the Hudson Valley? While there are more warmer days ahead, will we a chance for snow by the weekend?

Weather Forecast

The Weather Channel says that highs Tuesday and Wednesday should remain in the mid to upper 40s. Forecasters say the next chance for precipitation should come by Thursday, as TWC says a steady rain is possible by afternoon. Some light rain could last into the evening, with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday will see above average temperatures wilt highs up in the 50s during the day. Saturday will bring cooler weather again, as TWC says there could be a mix of rain and snow showers as the day goes on. Highs will be in the upper 30s, and lows in the 20s.

If you're hooping for snow in the near future, then The Weather Channel's 10 day forecast may not make you very optimistic. TWC is forecasting highs remaining in the 50s as we get into next week, and s even calling for a chance for thunderstorms by Wednesday.

Hudson Valley Spring Forecast

Meteorologists from AccuWeather are already looking ahead to the next couple of months as they've put together their forecast for the weeks ahead.

AccuWeather says we could see more periods of above average temperatures in between a few Artic blasts. Climate experts say the warmer temps are a combination of the Polar Vortex staying closer to the high latitudes, and a persistent La Niña. This La Niña event has now stretched into its third straight year.