Hudson Valley Temperatures to Hit Milestone This Week

The Hudson Valley could hit a depressing milestone this week as the weather starts to turn.

As a kid, summer used to feel like it lasted forever. I remember endless, long days without a care in the world. School seemed like a lifetime away as I spent all of my time swimming, playing outside and sleeping in.

Adults have a much different experience when it comes to summer. This week, I've talked with so many people who've noticed the weather getting chillier and the sun setting earlier. They seem agitated when discussing it, shaking their head in disbelief that summer is already ending.

On Tuesday, the Hudson Valley is hitting a milestone that may not be seen again until next spring, and it's not good news.

Canva Canva loading...

Weather Turns Just Before Official Beginning of Fall in Hudson Valley

This Sunday marks the first day of Fall. And on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley may be hitting the unofficial point of no return. According to the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Tuesday will just hit 80 degrees. But, according to the extended forecast, it appears that this may very well be the last day that we'll break out of the 70s until next year.

We're expected to hover at 78 and 79 from Wednesday through Friday before quickly dipping down this weekend. Highs on Saturday will be 74, Sunday and Monday will be 70 and by Tuesday the high temperatures are expected in the upper 60s.

While we may see a rebound in the coming weeks, it appears that highs in the 80s may be behind us for good. So get those flannel shirts out, sip on some pumpkin spice and close down that pool. It's officially fall.

10 of The Prettiest Hudson Valley Towns to Visit This Fall with Breathtaking Views