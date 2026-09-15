New York Heating Oil Prices Explode Ahead of Winter

Hudson Valley homeowners who heat their homes with oil may want to brace themselves for an expensive winter.

The latest numbers from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority show the average price of heating oil has already soared to levels not normally seen this early in the heating season.

Tim Boyle, Getty Images Tim Boyle, Getty Images

According to NYSERDA's latest survey, the statewide average jumped from $5.468 per gallon to $5.740. That's an increase of more than 27 cents in just over a week.

Even more concerning is how much prices have risen since last year.

At the same point in 2025, heating oil was averaging approximately $3.70 per gallon. That means New Yorkers are now paying roughly 55% more to heat their homes than they were a year ago.

What Does That Mean for Your Heating Bill?

Homeowners may need to pay hundreds of dollars more on every delivery.

At $5.74 per gallon, filling a 275-gallon tank would cost approximately $1,579. At last year's price of about $3.70, the same amount of heating oil would have cost roughly $1,019.

That's a difference of about $560 on just one delivery.

Darren McCollester, Getty Images Darren McCollester, Getty Images

Hudson Valley Heating Oil Prices at Historic Highs

Historical data from NYSERDA goes all the way back to September 1997, and the current price appears to put New York in unprecedented territory for this time of year.

The highest previous September monthly average was $4.888 per gallon in 2022. During the final weekly survey that September, the statewide average was $4.746.

Today's $5.74 statewide survey price is almost a dollar higher, although it's not an all-time record. That happened during the dramatic energy price spike of 2022 when heating oil averaged $6.10 per gallon.

That record high came during an extraordinary springtime spike in energy prices. This time, New York is approaching those levels in September, before most Hudson Valley homeowners have even turned on their heat.

With winter on the way and demand increasing, it's possible that prices will go even higher. Those who've locked in a price ceiling with their delivery service at least have some sort of safety net. Unfortunately, everyone else will be closely watching prices over the next few months as heating oil becomes the latest necessity to skyrocket in price.