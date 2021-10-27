Well we have finally arrived at the week before Halloween. It is the perfect time to be sharing what we know about vampires.

Late last week I received an email containing some interesting information about vampires I had never considered before, that is, what United States cities best suit a vampires lifestyle. Turns out a company name Lawn Love did some research and I was surprised how many New York cities made the list.

No cities in New York made the top ten. But some did make a decent showing. As you can image places like Tacoma, Washington made the top ten, no surprise when you consider that town's connection to the Twilight Saga. In related statistics no New York cities made the 10 worst either.

Photo by Loren Cutler on Unsplash

A lot of different things came into play in determining which cities made the list and in what order. According to the email they looked at garlic festivals, blood banks, possible lair locations which translates to houses with basements and even the amount of sunshine a place receives. You can see the entire list and the criteria that went into determining the locations by clicking here.

So where did some New York cities rank on the Best for Vampires List?

New York City came in 15th, Buffalo came in 25th, Yonkers came in 33rd, Rochester 46th, Syracuse 74th out of 200 cities ranked. Fun Fact: according to the information in the email I receive from Lawn Love as of 2015 there were at 5000 registered Vampires in the United States.

Vampires you may or may not know

Here is a list of a few more popular Vampires who have made it to Television or the Big Screen

Nosferatu - The Original (Film 1922)

Dracula with Bela Lugosi (Film 1931)

Dracula (Film 1979)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (Film 1992)

Interview with a Vampire (Film 1994 based on Anne Rice Novel)

Twilight Saga (5 Movies 2008 to 2012)

The Vampire Dairies (TV Series 2009 to 2017)

