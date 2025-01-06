Hudson Valley Town’s Baffling Graffiti Mystery Finally Solved

We've finally discovered who may be the graffiti artist behind cryptic messages that have been confusing residents for weeks.

At least 29 incidents of brightly colored graffiti have been reported to police since December 23. Most of the messages were left on private property and public buildings throughout the Middletown, New York area.

According to Town of Wallkill Police and New York State Troopers, the graffiti contained messages with confusing words and phrases written in large letters. Some of the messages included "meesH", "LOST", "BLOODy ROMeO", GET MONEY CRU" and "YA DIG". Initials tagged on the graffiti included "BR", and "BX".

The messages began popping up before Christmas at several high-profile spots including the historic Paramount Theater, the train station, Cony Island restaurant, Nelson's Bar, Verizon Wireless, Family Dollar, CVS, a local daycare and an apartment complex on Underhill Road.

Police say that property damage estimates for the street art have exceeded $25,000. Much of the spray paint was applied to stonework and other building materials that have been permanently damaged.

Police Arrest Suspect For Mysterious Graffiti in Middletown, New York

After a comprehensive investigation, authorities have made an arrest related to the mysterious graffiti in Middletown, New York. Images of a suspect and a description of their vehicle led police to an address at the Bella Vista Apartments in the City of Middletown. Kevin Herrera was taken into custody on January 1 and charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, which is a Class D Felony.

Herrera was released after being arraigned and will return to court to face the charges. The Middletown man has no prior criminal record in the State of New York.

