Hudson Valley Teen Arrested For Shooting Man Near Many Stores

A Hudson Valley man was shot after leaving a store by a "self-admitted gang member."

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie received a 9-1-1 call reporting a man shot at 551 Main Street.

Responding officers found a 30-year old Poughkeepsie man who was shot multiple times in the abdomen.

The victim, who would not cooperate with the investigation, was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery, police say.

The shooting happened near a number of popular businesses on Main Street, according to Google Maps.

The victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute inside the store at 551 Main Street.

Cellphone Repair-Unlock is located at 551 Main Street, according to Google Maps. The business fixes phones and computers and also buys or sells phones.

The suspect left the store and the area, then returned shortly afterward and waited outside for the victim. When the victim walked outside, the suspect shot him several times, then fled north on North White Street, officials say.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a camo-blue head/face mask, dark-colored jacket, yellow hooded sweatshirt, and tan Timberland boots.

On Wednesday around 4:50 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrested 19-year-old Nyzeem I. Robinson following an investigation into the shooting.

Robinson is a self-admitted gang member, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

He was charged with attempted murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Robinson is being held pending arraignment and also has an outstanding warrant from a previous incident for criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child, officials say.

