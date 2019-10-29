Hudson Valley Teacher To Battle Best on Jeopardy!

A teacher from the Hudson Valley is going to battle the best of the best on Jeopardy!

This past May, Francois Barcomb of New Paltz finished first in this year's Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament. The Hendrick Hudson physics teacher defeated an Albany history teacher and Maryland music teacher to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Barcomb reached the Teachers Tournament semi-finals after he battled two other teachers and came out victorious, finishing with $20,600. He finished with $18,801 in the semi-finals, defeating a chemistry teacher from Austin, TX and an English teacher from Stamford, CT.

In July, we learned Barcomb was invited back to participate in the show's highly-anticipated Tournament of Champions. The teacher is among the 15 top competitors set to face off for the $250,000 grand prize.

On Monday, Jeopardy! announced the match-ups for what producers say is the show’s "most competitive and prestigious event: The Tournament of Champions."

The 10-day tournament starts Monday, Nov. 4. Barcomb's quarterfinal matchup will air on Friday, Nov. 8. The 11th-grade physics teacher from New Paltz will battle a graduate student from Seatac, Wash and a sports industry consultant from Atlanta.

If Barcomb wins, he will advance to the semifinals which will air Monday, Nov. 11 – Wednesday, Nov. 13. The two-day finals will air Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15.

The winner will claim the $250,000 grand prize while the second-place finisher earns $100,000, and third place takes home $50,000

