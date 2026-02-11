Hudson Valley Drivers are Big Losers in Super Bowl Crackdown

The Hudson Valley scored the most points in all of New York over Super Bowl weekend, but not in a good way.

Here in the Hudson Valley, the big game brought big trouble for many local drivers. New York State Police ran a special STOP-DWI enforcement push from Friday, February 6 through Sunday, February 8, and just-released statistics shows the Hudson Valley led the state in DWI arrests over the weekend.

State troopers arrested 177 drivers statewide for driving while intoxicated and issued more than 8,200 tickets for a range of traffic violations.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Tops the State of New York for DWI Arrests

The latest data show the Hudson Valley was the hardest-hit region when it came to DWI stops and arrests during the Super Bowl weekend crackdown. Police from Troop F, covering the western Hudson Valley around places like Middletown, made 31 DWI arrests and wrote 863 total tickets. In neighboring Troop K, focusing on the eastern Hudson Valley around Poughkeepsie, troopers made 28 DWI arrests and issued 1,154 tickets. Both of those numbers were the highest in the state for any troop area over the weekend.

To give you a sense of how that stacks up, the Capital Region logged 25 DWI arrests, and Western New York’s Troop A made 13. Long Island’s troop was at 13 and New York City’s at just 3. Overall, Hudson Valley troopers accounted for nearly a third of all DWI arrests made statewide.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Hudson Valley Racks Up More Than Just DWIs

Troopers didn’t just look for impaired drivers over the Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement effort also targeted speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors that often spike during big travel weekends. Across the state, troopers issued more than 2,000 speeding tickets, 300 distracted driving citations and over 200 seatbelt and child restraint violations.