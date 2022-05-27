Hudson Valley Student Assaulted With Glass Bottle in Cafeteria

A Hudson Valley teenager has been arrested after police say he attacked a student in the cafeteria.

The incident occurred at lunchtime on Tuesday. Police say 18-year-old Erick Castro approached a student dining in the cafeteria and struck him in the head with a glass bottle.

Haverstraw Police responded to a call about the alleged assault at North Rockland High School. The victim told authorities that he was in the cafeteria when Castro came up to him brandishing a glass bottle. That's when he says the 18-year-old took the bottle and smashed it over his head. Police arrested Castro on site.

A press release from the Haverstraw Town Police Department makes it appear that Castro was not supposed to be at the school on the day of the alleged attack. It's unclear if the 18-year-old is a student at the school or what he was doing at North Rockland High School on Tuesday.

The victim said he was able to identify Castro because the two teens knew each other. The two teens were involved in a fight that took place over the weekend.

The Pomona resident was charged with two felonies. The first is Assault in the Second Degree causing physical injury to another. The second is Assault in the Second Degree not being a student at school causing physical injury to another.

Castro was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Trespass.

This is the second arrest at a Rockland County high school in the same day. On Tuesday a Ramapo Sr. High School student was also taken into custody after police say he rode a motorbike through the hallways of the school.

