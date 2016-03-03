New York State Trooper Charged with Stealing $22,000 worth of Equipment

A New York State Trooper was arrested after he allegedly stole $22,000 worth of landscaping equipment.

Marko Kos, 35, of Brewster was arrested for his role in the theft of the landscaping equipment that was reported stolen to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office on September 25, 2014, New York State Police said.

Kos is a New York State Trooper assigned to the Somers Barracks. He was off duty at the time of the alleged theft. He was charged with 3rd-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.

According to State Police, Kos entered the Division of State Police in September of 2003 and has worked in Troop K since that time. Kos was arraigned in Town of Southeast Court. He has been suspended without pay.