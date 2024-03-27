New York State Police Seek Help Locating Burglary Suspect

Police are looking for answers, as they investigate an alleged break-in at a wine store in the Hudson Valley. Officials say the burglary happened early in the morning, as the suspect used a hammer to break into the local business.

Police Say Wine Store Burglarized in Westchester County

New York State Police said in a press release that troopers in Somers are attempting to locate the suspect of a burglary of the Vista Wine and Spirits store of Oakridge Commons in the town of Lewisboro.

State Police say the burglary occurred shortly after 1:00 AM March 26.

State Police say a light-skinned male wearing a black ski mask, neon-colored gloves, a burgundy shirt and a tan jacket broke into the store using a hammer.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to please call Investigator Wojdakowski at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case# 11866745

Man in Ulster County Allegedly Threatened Social Services Workers

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they arrested a 47-year-old Kingston man for the felony of Making a Terroristic Threat.

Deputies say they were notified by the staff of the Ulster County Department of Social Services building, of a threat received via telephone. It is alleged the suspect threatened to blow up the building during a telephone conversation with staff.

The suspect was located in the Town of Ulster and taken into custody, says deputies.