Brewster Fire Department Honors Captain With Over 65 Years Service
Captain Charlie Erickson among those honored at annual Old-Timer's Night event.
Brewster Fire Department in Brewster, NY was formed in 1870 by a group of local merchants and willing residents of the community. Their efforts were the beginning of a life saving and property protection organization that has evolved into a modern fire defense and ambulence service.
Today the department covers the town of Southeast which includes the village of Brewster. The Town of Southeast, NY is located at the crossroads of Interstate highways Route 684 and Route 84, and State Routes 22, 312, 6 and 202. Metro-North Railroad's Harlem Line has two stops that service the area at Brewster Village and Southeast Station off Route 312. The Town is just over 34 square miles with a population of 17,316 - which makes it the second largest town in Putnam County, New York. The department responds to over 1500 calls for emrgency assistance each year.
Fire Captain Honored at Brewster Fire Department Old-Timer's Event
Brewster Fire Department held its annual Old-Timer's Night on Feb. 9, 2024. The event honors its most senior members for their years of service, and among the honorees this year was Captain Charlie Erickson. Erickson was honored for over 65 years of service with the department. He is also an avid painter, who does some beautiful work. He donated one of his pieces to the fire department, where it will be framed and hung in the firehouse.
Congrats to Captain Charlie Erickson and everyone else that was honored at the Brewster Fire Department Old-Timer's Night for their many years of dedication. along with all the other brave men and women with the department. We thank you for your service.
