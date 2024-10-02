Spookiest Road in the Hudson Valley Improved Ahead of Halloween

An eerie historic Hudson Valley road has undergone a makeover just in time for spooky season.

During the month of October, Hudson Valley residents and visitors to the region flock to pumpkin patches, apple orchards and fall attractions. Those who are looking for a bit of terror can go off the beaten path and seek out some of the old, historic areas that some believe are haunted.

While many old buildings like the Brotherhood Winery, the Grinnell Library, the Garrison House and the Beekman Arms are supposedly occupied by spirits there's also a road in Dutchess County that has a reputation for being the spookiest in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley's Spookiest Road

Even those who don't know the story behind Spook Hill Road can probably guess from its name that there is something sinister going on. The Dutchess County road runs parallel to Route 9 between Myers Corner Road and Old Hopewell Road in Wappingers Falls.

The winding roadway's name actually dates back to the 1800s when residents would ride their horses up the winding dirt road. According to local legend, rocks on the hill would reflect the glowing moonlight, creating an eerie, ghost-like apparition that would spook the horses.

Makeover for Spook Hill Road in Wappingers Falls

A historic marker was erected on Spook Hill Road last year explaining the origin of its name. Now, the area in front of the park where the sign sits has been completely made over. An island separating the roadway from the parking that used to be filled with mulch has been landscaped with shrubs and the very objects that gave this eerie road its name.

Before and after photos show how the area on Spook Hill Road has been completely transformed. River rock has replaced the mulch that formerly sat in the median. It's unclear if the moonlight will play tricks with the rocks and spook any horses that may trot by.

In an ongoing effort to beautify the area, the Town of Wappinger Buildings and Grounds Department is also installing new outdoor fitness equipment in the park.

