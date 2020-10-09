Hudson Valley Singer/Songwriter Set To Appear On NBC’s The Voice

Accomplished singer/songwriter Ian Flanigan of Saugerties will appear on the upcoming season of The Voice on NBC. Flanigan who was voted 2019 Best Artist/Best Vocalist by the readers of Hudson Valley Magazine followed by 2020 Best Local Band from the Chronogram will now aim to impress the panel of esteemed judges in front of a national audience.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson will return to for season 19 of the long-running singing competition show. Flanigan will need to take part in the Blind Auditions and will be aiming to impress at least one of the judges to make it on to the Battle Rounds.

Ian Flanigan’s most recent EP was produced by three-time Grammy-winner Justin Guip who worked directly with Levon Helm of The Band from 2004-2012. Give Me Color features Guip (Hot Tuna) on drums throughout as well as stellar work from Jesse Murphy (Norah Jones, John Scofield) on bass, Andrew Borkowski on cello, and Scot Milici on Hammond B-3. In the meantime, he has continued to write and record new music including 'Push On Through The Darkness' which is dedicated to the Class of 2020.

In the fall of 2019, Flanigan and family sold many of their possessions, bought an RV, and hit the road full time. After spending time in Austin and Phoenix traveled to Nashville where a chance encounter led to his audition. It was while they were in Nashville that the pandemic set in and he was forced to cancel scheduled East Coast dates from Georgia to Vermont. However, an opportunity came knocking in another kind of arena.

Carson Daly returns as host of The Voice which premieres on Monday, October 19 at 8 PM. Tune in to see if any of the judges turn their iconic red chairs around for the Hudson Valley’s own Ian Flanigan. Should he move on to the later rounds of the show, he’ll need the Hudson Valley’s support but let’s not get ahead of ourselves and wish him all the best on the blind auditions.