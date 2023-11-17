Warwick, NY Teen Impresses John Legend During ‘Voice’ Knockout Rounds

An extremely talented Hudson Valley teen is returning home after quite the reality show journey.

If you've been following along, back in October America was introduced to 13-year-old, Warwick New York native, Julia Roome. The Orange County teen blew away America after her first performance on NBC's The Voice.

Julia Roome, Of Warwick, Stuns Judges Early on on The Voice

Roome performed "Dream a Little Dream" and her effortless voice left celebrity Coaches Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani speechless. Team Niall was lucky enough to have Julia join after The Blind Auditions. Roome's journey continued during Battle Rounds as she performed against fellow Team Niall contestant Olivia Eden.

After the Battle Rounds wrapped up Julia entered into the Knockout Rounds. These performances will either send contestants home or to The Voice live shows where America can vote on their favorite performers.

Orange County NY Teen Heads to Knockout Rounds on The Voice

Roome was up against some stiff competition, taking on fellow Team Niall contestants Lennon VanderDoes and Alexa Wildish. Julia performed Sia's Unstoppable, while VanderDoes took on "I Wont Give Up" by Jason Mraz and Wildish sang Cher's "Believe."

Watch Julia's performance below:

John Legend told the Warwick native after her performance "A performance like that, you can win The Voice." Did the performance solidify Julia's spot on the live episodes of The Voice?

SPOILER ALERT Don't Read Ahead If You Haven't Watched The Voice from November 14th, 2023.

The Voice - Season 24 Tyler Golden/NBC loading...

Unfortunately, Julia Roome's time on The Voice has come to an end. The 13-year-old wrote on Instagram:

Wow life is a wonderful thing ❤️ My journey on The Voice has come to an end. I am so so so grateful and wanted to thank @niallhoran@danandshay and @wynonnajudd to be able to work with you all was a

pleasure. @alexa.wildish.music is an amazing person with an INCREDIBLE gift and @lennonvmusic you absolutely crushed it! There is so much love on the stage, so I wanted to thank you guys for making it so special for me. Once again thank you @niallhoran and @nbcthevoice for believing me and giving me an opportunity of a lifetime. I have no doubt that our paths will cross again.

With that being said, there is an opportunity for Julia to return to The Voice stage. There's a new twist that could possibly bring back former Team Niall contestants. But as always on reality television...we'll have to wait until next week.

Until then, we would like to congratulate Julia Roome on her stint on The Voice! She'll be bringing her talents home to NY as she is performing LIVE at The Castle in Chester on December 8th.

11 Things You'll Find in a Typical Hudson Valley, New York Home Here are 11 things that most Hudson Valley homes have inside of them. Gallery Credit: CJ/Canva

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Makes Its Way to NYC The 80-foot-12-ton beauty from Vestal, New York in Broome County is making its way down to New York City for the 2023 holiday season at Rockefeller Center.