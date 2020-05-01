Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival Canceled: How To Get a Refund

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has announced that the 2020 season has been canceled.

In a letter to patrons, Davis McCallum, the festival's artistic director, announced that the iconic white tent will not be erected at Boscobel this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has been canceled. McCallum made it clear that this is not a postponement, but a complete cancellation of the season.

Due to the popularity of the festival, many people book their tickets way in advance. Ticket holders have several options available to them.

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is offering fans the option of donating the cost of their tickets to the festival. Half of the operating budget of the festival comes from ticket sales. As a result, the festival is hoping that some patrons will decide to donate the price of their tickets towards helping the organization through this year, putting them in a better position to return in 2021.

Ticket buyers will also have the option of converting their refund into a credit for the 2021 season. The money can be used on tickets, merchandise or concessions.

Those who wish to get their money back will also be able to request a partial or full refund of their tickets.

McCallum says that the festival's focus will now shift to helping out the community and sharing their love of Shakespear with schools.

For the next several months, we will be focused on finding ways to help our community in this time of crisis, whether that’s by being a virtual presence in local classrooms, holding free community playwriting workshops online, or making masks in our costume shop to support those working on the front lines to fight the virus.

More details about this year's cancellation are available on the festival's website.

