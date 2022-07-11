Hudson Valley Restaurants With the Most Health Violations in 2022

Nine Hudson Valley restaurants have been cited in 2022 for having three or more critical health violations.

The New York State Department of Health routinely visits restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley to make sure they're not putting customers in danger. Unsafe cooking practices, faulty equipment and unsanitary kitchens can all lead to contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness.

Detailed records of these surprise inspections are made public so customers can be informed about what's going on in the kitchen of their favorite dining establishment. While some restaurant owners don't appreciate this information being made public, most people agree that customers have the right to know if the establishment they're visiting has been following health protocols and is running a safe and clean kitchen.

While any restaurant can receive violations for minor infractions like failing to post handwashing signs in the restroom, more severe issues that could make customers sick are listed separately as "critical violations." These severe violations can affect the safety of food at put customers at risk of getting sick.

It's important to note that all of the restaurants below have received at least three critical violations during their last inspection in 2022. In all cases, the critical violations were addressed and corrected after the inspection. Being listed below doesn't mean that these restaurants are currently violating health codes, it just means they were at the time of their most recent inspection.

A more detailed look at all of these restaurants, as well as every other Hudson Valley eating establishment, can be found on the New York State health database.

Restaurants in the Hudson Valley with the Most Health Code Violations

River Station Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

Inspectors visited this waterfront restaurant and bar in the City of Poughkeepsie on April 21 and found 17 violations, five of which were listed as critical violations. Currently for sale, River Station received failing grades for using ice that could possibly be contaminated, preparing unlabeled shellfish from unapproved sources and potentially hazardous foods not stored under proper temperatures. There was also the presence of insects and rodents.

Kobe Hibachi & Sushi in Poughkeepsie

Located at 2585 South Road, the Kobe Hibachi & Sushi restaurant was last inspected on February 28. Officials found five critical violations and 10 noncritical violations. Some of the problems discovered include perishable foods not being stored in refrigeration, ingredients not being kept at proper temperatures, unwashed food surfaces and improper storage of food utensils.

Oakhurst Diner in Millerton

The diner on Main Street in Millerton was found to have four critical and eight noncritical violations during their last inspection in February. The restaurant was cited for not reheating precooked food to proper temperatures, improper food storage temperatures and the potential for cross-contamination of food.

Milanese Restaurant in Poughkeepsie

The Italian restaurant on Main Street in Poughkeepsie was last inspected on April 29 of 2022 and received 12 violations. Three critical violations cited by the health department include using unapproved shellfish, storing toxic chemicals in a way that could possibly contaminate food and not cooling down potentially harmful food quickly enough.

Golden Jade in Hopewell Junction

On March 22 inspectors visited the restaurant on route 82 and discovered three critical and 10 noncritical violations. Problems found include improperly refrigerated food, food not protected from possible contamination, dirty wiping cloths and unclean conditions.

Perkin's Restaurant in Wappingers Falls

The Route 9 chain restaurant received five violations including three critical violations during their inspection on June 1 of 2022. Critical violations include not having enough refrigeration storage space to properly keep food at temperature.

Wing Hing II Restaurant in Middletown

Located on East Main Street in Middletown, the restaurant was inspected on April 19 and found to have three critical violations. Problems found include improper refrigeration, improper cooling procedures and the possibility of contamination from improperly stored or labeled toxic chemicals.

A & A Italian Deli in Poughquag

The Route 55 deli was visited on April 1 and received three critical violations. Inspectors say the deli does not have adequate refrigeration equipment nor do they have equipment that can maintain foods above the necessary 140 degrees to remain safe to eat.

Tai Fu in Middletown

On March 2, Tai Fu on Route 211 in Middletown was found to have seven violations, three of which were labeled as critical. Cans storing food were discovered to be in poor condition, either leaking, rusty dented or swollen. Improper food temperatures were also discovered.