Need some extra money here with holidays coming up? Like watching holiday movies? Well, you could earn some pretty big bucks just by watching holiday movies. It's that easy. If you know that one person who can't pry themselves away from the television this time of year, and knows every line to movies like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation or Elf, this could be their dream gig. Ho! Ho!

A website called Reviews.org is offering the "official Chief Holiday Cheermeister" to help pick out the best holiday movie of all time. All you have to do is watch (or maybe, endure) 25 movies in 25 days and then fill out a survey after you've finished each movie. Pretty easy. How much money are they offering? Try, $2,500. CBS says that you'll also get a one-year subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Websites like these have made similar offers in the past for movie buffs to make money just by parking themselves in front of the couch Earlier in the fall, a website called FinanceBuzz searched for “Horror Heart Rate Analysts” to watch scary movies while wearing a FitBit provided by the company. They dared potential entrees to last thirteen of the scariest movies ever made to earn $1,300, But sometimes these promotions don't even involve films of any kind. Back in January, a website called Sleepjunkie.com ran an offer where they would pay a choice sleeper $3000 to just sit still and write reviews. Yes, by sitting still, we mean sleeping. Where do we sign up?

If you're looking to sign up for the Chief Holiday Cheermeister position, you'll just need a device that will let you stream the movies, be 18 or older, and be eligible to work in the United States. You can apply until 7 PM Eastern Time December 3.

