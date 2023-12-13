This Christmas Card Error Will Make Everyone Think You’re a Dummy

When filling out your Christmas cards this year, make sure to avoid the one error that will make everyone roll their eyes.

Sending out the annual holiday card is a pretty stressful situation. You have to capture just the right photo where everyone is smiling at the same time and figure out something to write that's not braggy, but still tells everyone what you've been up to for the past year. Scrambling to get all of this done before the coupon code expires and you can get free delivery on those cards can be enough to drive anyone crazy.

Don't Make This Common Christmas Card Mistake

When receiving a Christmas Card I try not to be too judgemental. Why some people choose to use photos where their kid is entirely covered in a shadow is not my concern. Boasting about little cousin Willie's video game wins seems like a strange brag, but I'm not here to criticize. But when it comes to a common grammatical error I seriously lose all composure.

A Christmas card can have the most amazing photo and a beautifully written heartfelt note. But if the sender puts an apostrophe in their family's name my eyes are rolling out of my head.

Your Family's Name Should Never Have an Apostrophe

I see it all the time and it drives me crazy. Someone signing their family Christmas card "From the Smith's".

Every time I see it I scream "From the Smith's what?!?!" An apostrophe is used to show possession, not to pluralize something. If the family pet is signing the card it would be appropriate to say it's "from the Smith's schnauzer". Otherwise, it's just "from the Smiths".

It gets even more maddening when someone's last name ends in an "s". For some reason, people think it's appropriate to sign their card from the Jones'. Again, from the Jones' what? In this case, it's appropriate to use "Joneses". I know how ridiculous that looks because I refuse to sign our Christmas cards from the "Borises". In that case, you may want to consider using "the Jones family".

Whatever you do, for the love of everything Christmas, don't ever use an apostrophe when signing your Christmas cards. Here are some other grammatical errors that will make everyone on your Christmas card list think you never graduated sixth grade.

