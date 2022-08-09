Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn Cash Just For Sleeping

Do you like to nap? Maybe you have that coworker that's always dosing off at their desk? While this is sometimes frowned upon while you're at work, there is actually a company out there looking for someone with "exceptional sleeping ability" and be willing to share their experiences with others over social media. This could be the dream job for the narcoleptic in your life.

CBS is reporting that a mattress company called Casper is looking for professional nappers. The job description is calling from someone who can sleep "anytime and anywhere". This also calls for someone who can sleep through anything, so light sleepers may want to reconsider before applying. CBS goes on to say that your sleep time may be documented on camera as well, so if you're self conscious about stuff like that then this job may not be for you.

Join the Casper Sleepers and show off your sleeping skills in public, on social and anywhere else people are looking.

Also, the job is part time for now, so you may have to balance this with your regular day job. Apply HERE.

Want to get Paid For Eating Candy?

Perhaps you want to earn six figures, and can do it just by eating junk food? A candy company wants to pay someone to be their taste-tester and are willing to pay big bucks, according to Fox 5. Ever wanted to be a real-life Willie Wonka? Perhaps, now you can.

The Job

Fox 5 says that an online Canadian company called Candy Funhouse is looking for their very own first chief candy officer. The job description says that you'll be taste-testing more than 3,500 products a month. While this could ruin your diet, and potentially your overall health, Candy Funhouse is willing to pay you up to one hundred thousand per year. And all you'll need for job qualifications is is to be at least 5 years old and live somewhere in North America, according to their advertisement.

Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!

But...

Candy Funhouse says that you can work from home, but first chief candy officers will have to move to either one of two locations; Toronto, or Newark, New Jersey. This will mean either going through the process of obtaining Canadian citizenship, or having to live in Newark. You'll have until August 31 to apply.