Hudson Valley Residents Can Earn $100K Just By Eating Candy

This could be the dream job for you. Looking to get out of your current job, where you may feel unappreciated? Perhaps you want to earn six figures, and can do it just by eating junk food? A candy company wants to pay someone to be their taste-tester and are willing to pay big bucks, according to Fox 5. Ever wanted to be a real-life Willie Wonka? Perhaps, now you can.

The Job

Fox 5 says that an online Canadian company called Candy Funhouse is looking for their very own first chief candy officer. The job description says that you'll be taste-testing more than 3,500 products a month. While this could ruin your diet, and potentially your overall health, Candy Funhouse is willing to pay you up to one hundred thousand per year. And all you'll need for job qualifications is is to be at least 5 years old and live somewhere in North America, according to their advertisement.

Do you love all things candy and chocolate? Are you passionate about confectionary treats and exploring unreleased and existing products? If so, this is the PERFECT position for you!

But...

Candy Funhouse says that you can work from home, but first chief candy officers will have to move to either one of two locations; Toronto, or Newark, New Jersey. This will mean either going through the process of obtaining Canadian citizenship, or having to live in Newark. You'll have until August 31 to apply.

Trapped in Chocolate

Remember this insane story from June? Two workers had to be rescued after getting trapped in a tank full of chocolate. The incident happened just several hours outside of the Hudson Valley. Officials say it is not certain how both the employees somehow managed to fall into the tank. However a communications supervisor with the 911 dispatch told officials that the rescue was much tougher than you may have initially thought.

What happened?

So Shines A Good Deed In A Weary World

WGAL says that crews were called to the M&M Mars plant in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon. Two employees at the plant had fallen into the tank and were unable to climb themselves out. A supervisor for the Lancaster County 911 dispatch told CNN that the rescue involved cutting a hole through the side of the chocolate tank and pulling them out that way. He said that firefighters had eliminated the idea of somehow going down or diving into the tank to make the rescue.

Both workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.