Hudson Valley Radio Fans Mourn Sudden Death of Wildly Popular DJ

A beloved Hudson Valley radio icon has passed away.

Fans and friends of long-time WRWD radio host Tommy Lee Walker were devastated to hear of his passing on Monday.

The radio host was known to most Hudson Valley radio listeners as the morning show host on WRWD. Walker's morning show gained high ratings thanks to his strong connection with the country music audience.

In a message posted to Walker's Facebook page by a relative, it was revealed that Walker had passed.

It's with a heavy heart to let everyone know that my brother in law, Tom, passed away yesterday... There aren't any details so please no questions. Respectfully, let his parents, daughters, siblings and extended family grieve in peace. I know Tommy had demons but I know he had a good heart and touched many lives. I hope he can be remembered in a way that when you think of him, a smile comes across your face. I will always remember the laughter and good times. Rest easy my brother in law, I'm glad you were a part of my life.

Walker, whose real name is Thomas Lohmann, was open about his struggles with substance abuse. In his Facebook profile, the former radio host blames health problems and drugs for the end of his Hudson Valley radio career in 2014. He says he spent two years after that trying to find recovery until finally becoming sober in 2017.

In March, Walker revealed that he was at Westchester Medical Center undergoing surgery on his aortic valve. Then, on March 31 he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

As you know, I've had a shit-load of medical work done lately. Now, as of today, I'm positive for that Damn COVID-19. PLEASE send a prayer or two. COVID & the illness that plagues me is NOT A GOOD COMBINATION.

There is has been no information released yet about Walker's cause of death or any pending funeral arrangements.