Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job

Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs.

On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region.

Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region

ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located at 4 Skyline Drive in Hawthorne, New York, according to a new WARN notice.

ABB Optical runs a contact lens distribution plant at the Westchester County location.

Over 100 Will Be Laid Off In Westchester County, New York

Over 100 workers are impacted by the plant's closing, officials say. 107 employees work at the Hawthorne, New York location. All 107 will be out of work, according to the WARN notice.

The layoff date is set for early 2023 as the plant will officially close in January 2023.

"Separations for 107 employees will begin on January 13, 2023," the WARN notice states. "The employees are not represented by a union."

Reason For Closure

The reason for closure is that the plant is closing. ABB Optical is consolidating its distribution facility and also expanding a lab facility, officials say.

The office building is available for lease, according to LoopNet.

ABB Optical Group tells us employees can apply for jobs at other divison, telling us in a statement.

ABB Optical Group has operations for two of its divisions out of Hawthorne, NY which includes ABB Contact Lens and ABB Labs. ABB has signed a long-term lease extension at its Hawthorne building to expand its ABB Labs capacity and growth plans. The lab expansion will take over the warehouse space currently being used for soft contact lens distribution. ABB is moving that contact lens fulfillment to its new National Logistics Center (NLC) in Hebron, Kentucky which is estimated to be completed by January 2023. These changes to ABB’s distribution network will result in the reduction of approximately 100 jobs within its ABB Contact Lens division, however this will also generate new job openings within ABB Labs in Hawthorne, NY and at its NLC in Kentucky. All affected employees will have the opportunity to apply for these new roles as well as any open roles at other ABB distribution centers.

