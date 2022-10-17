More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula

On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food.

The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Bottle Deficiency Forces Baby Formula Recall

"These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. If spoiled product is consumed, gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting may occur," the FDA states. "This recall equates to less than one day's worth of the total number of ounces of infant formula fed in the U.S. and is not expected to impact the overall U.S. infant formula supply."

The recall does not include any other liquid or powder formula brands or other nutrition products produced in our Columbus facility or elsewhere within our global nutrition manufacturing network. It also does not include any amino acid-based formulas or metabolic nutrition formulas.

"We take our responsibility to deliver high-quality products very seriously," Abbott Nutritional Products Executive Vice President Joe Manning stated. "We internally identified the issue, are addressing it, and will work with our customers to minimize inconvenience and get them the products they need."

The recalled itmes were manufactured at our Columbus, Ohio, manufacturing facility. The products included in the recall were distributed primarily to hospitals and to some doctors’ offices, distributors and retailers in the United States, officials say.

"Abbott is continuing production of Similac 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter Ready-to-Feed liquid formula products for hospitals and healthcare providers' offices on a different production line. Similac infant formula will continue to be produced in alternative product sizes and formats for delivery to retail locations, in addition to increased production throughout our global manufacturing network," the FDA adds in its recall notice

What Should New York Parents and Caregivers Do

If you have this product at home the FDA says you should not use the products. Photos of the recalled items and what to look for on each item are included in the photos in this article. You can also visit similacrecall.com.

For all feeding-related questions or questions about your child’s health, the FDA says to contact a healthcare professional.

If you have questions, you can also contact Abbott's Consumer Relations at 1-800-986-8540.

