Liam Neeson to Star in New ‘Naked Gun’ Movie

It’s true what they say: Cops and women don’t mix; like eating a spoonful of Drano. Sure, it’ll clean you out. But it’ll leave you hollow inside.

Liam Neeson and The Naked Gun, on the other hand, those mix. Neeson, the stalwart action hero who has been cranking out thrillers left and right since he had a surprise mega-hit with Taken in 2008, will star in a reboot of the popular 1980s and ’90s spoof series about a bumbling Los Angeles cop. Neeson’s action movies have gotten increasingly outlandish through the years, so why not make a full-on comedy? It makes a lot of sense.

According to Deadline, “plot details are being kept under wraps except that Neeson might be playing the son of Detective Frank Drebin instead of stepping into the role made famous by Leslie Nielsen.” Neeson is 70 years old; Leslie Nielsen was born in 1926, so he could have plausibly had a son in 1952. I’m not quite sure I see the physical resemblance but hey; maybe that will be part of the joke.

While the original movies (and the Police Squad! television show which inspired the films) were created by the comedy team of David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams, this one will be directed by Akiva Schaffer of the Lonely Island. Schaffer recently directed the very funny movie version of Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers, so he has some experience in updating old properties for modern sensibilities. Plus, he’s a very funny guy.

There was first talk of a Naked Gun starring Neeson back in January of 2021, when it was reported that Seth MacFarlane may want to remake The Naked Gun. (MacFarlane remains a producer on the project.) Prior to this, there were rumors of a reboot starring Ed Helms as Drebin, with Reno 911!’s Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant writing the screenplay. That project never materialized, leaving room for Liam Neeson to embrace his full potential as a ridiculously silly cop.

The 10 Worst Romantic Comedy Clichés Of All Time Here are the most annoying tropes we're tired of seeing in rom-coms.