Hudson Valley Parents Allegedly Served Alcohol to 40 Minors

One minor needed medical attention after drinking too much, officials say.

On Friday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Alissa Pirraglia 46, and her husband, Giovanno Pirraglia, 52, both of the Town of Goshen, were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with an alleged party which occurred at their house on August 29, where alcohol was consumed by numerous minors.

Complaints filed against the Pirraglias in the Town of Goshen Justice Court allege that up to 40 minors were congregating within their home, openly possessing and consuming alcoholic beverages in the presence of both Pirraglias.

Both were charged with endangering the welfare of child-failure to exercise reasonable control of a minor in relation to their allowing their own underage daughter to provide alcohol to other minors, thereby putting their child at risk of becoming a “juvenile delinquent,” since that conduct constitutes the misdemeanor of unlawfully dealing with a child, officials say.

One of the minors at the party required medical treatment after having consumed too much alcohol, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Both were also charged with criminal nuisance for allergy recklessly creating or maintaining a condition which endangered the safety or health of a considerable number of persons, and violation of Orange County’s Social Host Law for knowingly allowing the consumption of alcohol by minors on their premises and failing to take corrective actions.

Alissa Pirraglia was also charged with four additional counts of endangering the welfare of a child-acting in a manner injurious to a child less than seventeen for her actions in interacting with the minors as they drank alcohol in her presence, police say. Both defendants face up to one-year in the Orange County jail if convicted.

“Parents cannot allow their premises to be used for the consumption of alcohol by minors,” Hoovler said. “Underage drinking is not only illegal, it is dangerous. My office will investigate any alleged use of social media to intimidate or harass witnesses. If any intimidation or tampering with witnesses is established after such an investigation, those individuals will be vigorously prosecuted.”