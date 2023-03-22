Hudson Valley Man Who Murdered New York Family Soon Set Free

A Hudson Valley man who murdered his parents and little brother in what was described as a "Rambo" inspired is likely days from being a free man.

A Poughkeepsie man who has been behind bars for over 30 years is set to be released in less than three weeks.

Poughkeepsie "Rambo" Killed Parents, Brother In 1989

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

In March 1989, Brian Britton, then 16, shot and killed his father, Dennis, 44, 42-year-old mother Marlene and 8-year-old brother Jason in their Town of Poughkeepsie home. He also shot his sister Sherry in the stomach and head. Sherry survived the shooting.

Brian's room was covered in Rambo posters. When he was booked at the police station he gave the nickname, "Rambo," the New York Times reported in 1989.

In January of 1990, Britton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Poughkeepsie Killer May Soon Be Free

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision says Britton could be paroled as early as April 10.

"I want to go home to my wifey already! I am anxiously awaiting the day I can be a free man. Soon, I hope ☺️," Britton wrote on Facebook on Friday.

If you're wondering, his Facebook page "Is Monitored By Prison Staff," according to his Facebook page.

Denied Parole In 2021

Britton, now 50, was denied parole in November 2021. That decision was appealed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Recently Engaged

Brian Britton/FB Brian Britton/FB loading...

Britton got engaged in January 2022, according to his Facebook page.

"Let him out already! Unpopular opinion, I know, however, he was only 16 years old at the time of the incident and I truly believe he is a changed man! We have been chatting over prison email, (that is obviously monitored by the staff) and he sounds like a totally different person," his fiancée wrote on Facebook.

Surviving Sister Against Release

His sister was 18 during the murders. She was injured but survived and has opposed his release.

You Can Help: New York State Residents Helping Family Deal With ‘Unimaginable’ Tragedy

"I fear for my life and that of my children if he were to be released," Sherry Shafer wrote on her Change.org petition. "The only reason he admitted to the crimes was that he found out that I was alive. His intent on that fateful morning was to kill his entire family but I survived. He has never shown remorse. He has never given a reason as to why he did what he did. He has never reached out to me ( since he has been in prison) to try to reestablish ties."

Police In New York Need Help Solving 7 Cold Cases Of Murdered Children

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.