Hudson Valley Man Stole From Walmart, Target, Supermarket

Police say they arrested a Hudson Valley man who has stolen from 12 different popular local stores in the past few months.

Early Friday morning the Town of Newburgh Police Department announced a man was arrested following an investigation into larceny at Walmart.

Newburgh, New York Man Accused Of Stealing From Walmart

On Thursday around 1 p.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to Walmart located on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh for the report of a larceny in progress and the suspect was fighting with an officer at the store.

Jeffrey Odom, 33, of Newburgh was arrested at Walmart. Police say this is the 12th time Odom has been accused of larceny in 2023

"Police are familiar with Odom from 12 previous larcenies in 2023 alone, where he was either arrested or fled," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated.

Newburgh, New York Man Accused Of Stealing From Target, Market 32, Walmart

Odom also has 10 open charges from previous incidents where he fled after stealing several times from Walmart, Target and Market 32, all located in the Town of Newburgh, police say.

Odom was charged on Thursday with four counts of burglary and eight counts of petit larceny.

Woman At Walmart Wanted For Questioning

A woman was with Odom at Walmart, police say.

Police didn't provide details about the woman but said she is wanted for questioning in several previous larcenies committed by Odom.

