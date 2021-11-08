Hudson Valley Man Arrested Twice in 48 Hours Thanks to Bail Law

A Hudson Valley sheriff's office is blaming bail reform for a man being arrested twice over the weekend.

On Friday, November 5, John Schariest started his weekend by getting arrested by deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office. According to police, Schariest had a warrant for Felony Criminal Contempt in the first degree for violating an order of protection.

The 50-year-old man from Honesdale, PA was arraigned before Town of Tusten Judge Klu Padu and released on his own recognizance under New York’s bail reform law. The law, enacted in 2020, was designed to reduce the number of people jailed while awaiting trial simply because they could not afford to pay bail. The law addressed the inequality of poor people being forced to stay in jail while awaiting trial, while those with higher incomes were able to free themselves.

After Schariest was released, he found himself under arrest again on Sunday. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Schariest allegedly broke into a residence and punched the person who had placed the order of protection against him. Schariest was charged with Burglary in the second degree and Criminal Contempt in the first degree. Both charges are felonies. In addition, the Honesdale man was charged with the misdemeanor of Harassment in the second degree.

Schariest was arraigned for the second time that weekend, once again standing before Tusten Town Judge Klu Padu. This time, however, Schariest was not set free. He was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail and is being held on $75,000 bail.

