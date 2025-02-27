The Hudson Valley is full of incredible local businesses, it can be hard to figure out which to support on any given day.

There are a number of reasons why some of these businesses unfortunately need to close their doors. And sometimes, it's a happy tale of retirement or expanding to a new location. But other times, business simply isn't flowing enough to sustain the cost of staying open.

Supporting Local Businesses Around the Hudson Valley

Obviously, the best way to ensure your favorite locally run spots stay open is by going there and purchasing things. Whether it's a meal out with the family or a gift card for a friend's birthday, every purchase helps.

Get our free mobile app

You can also post about your favorite businesses on social media. While many do this for themselves, you never know who you might reach by sharing about a great experience you had dining at somewhere local.

Another underrated way you can show your love for a small business or restaurant in the Hudson Valley is by purchasing their merch! Instead of opting for another plain t-shirt from Target, try checking out what kinds of shirts, hats, socks, etc. that your favorite brewery or restaurant offers. You may be surprised by how cool a lot of these local designs are!

And if you need some inspiration on where to start looking, well, we've got you covered:

Local Hudson Valley Businesses With the Best Merch If there's one thing we love, it's our local businesses! Did you know a ton of them have awesome merch? Here are some of our favorites: Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers