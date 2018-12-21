Hudson Valley Lawyer Shares 7 Legal Issues to Tackle in 2019

What’s the difference, you ask? Here’s the difference between a “living will” and a “health care proxy” – in a nutshell, a living will is an advanced directive that allows you to call the shots in the event your are to ill too make decisions about what kind of care or end of life directives you want for yourself, such as a “do not resuscitate” order, etc. A health care proxy designates someone you trust to make those big decisions for you. A Power of Attorney allows you to legally stand in another’s shoes to do all sorts of things like, buying and selling property, paying bills, doing banking and much more even if that person is alive and well.