Hudson Valley Lake Preparing for Summer Already, Lifeguards Needed

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season.

Summertime and the livin' is easy...

Just a couple of beach bums living it up at Lake Taghkanic. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives Just a couple of beach bums living it up at Lake Taghkanic. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives loading...

I have many fond memories of being at the lake with friends. Growing up in Lake Carmel, NY, we had a lake that was surrounded by beaches, and it was always a place to gather with friends and family to make memories. Another lake I've always liked going to was Lake Taghkanic.

The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The 1.5-mile-long lake covers 168 acres and has a maximum depth of 40 feet with an average depth of 19 feet. These days, the Lake Taghkanic State Park offers tent and trailer campsites, cabins and cottages, two beaches, picnic areas, paddleboat and kayak rentals, playgrounds, sports fields, a rentable pavilion, a rec hall, and showers. They also offer hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, and more as well.

Job Opportunity at Lake Taghkanic State Park

Lake Taghkanic State Park has a summer employment opportunity for those interested in being a lifeguard for the 2023 summer season. All potential candidates must be 16 years of age or older and must pass a qualifier prior to employment. A lifeguard qualifier will be held this Sunday, January 8 at Taconic Hills High School Pool at 10 am.

Other qualifiers are being held throughout NY State and you can get more info here. Email Anthony Porto at Anthony.Porto@parks.ny.gov to register for the qualifier. Pay is $20 plus per hour.