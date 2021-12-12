Don't be afraid of the holiday gift basket. Some people feel like it can be worst than giving a gift card but the truth is a holiday gift basket could be the perfect gift and it could even include a gift card.

The secret to a good gift basket is not ordering one online that gets shipped from some big gift box distributor. Don't get me wrong I love my Omaha Steaks gift box that gets sent to us every Christmas but the truth is that is really about the great steaks, not the gift box. Although the cooler the steaks come in is quite handy for summer parties.

If you want to guarantee that your gift box or basket is a hit then you have to fill it with two types of items. The first and probably foremost is it must-have items that the person receiving it would enjoy and the second most important thing is filling it with local items so it is obvious that you put it together not some assembly line.

I have come up with a quick list of some places you can visit in the Hudson Valley that have great items for a gift basket.

Hudson Valley Wine

The Brotherhood Winery - 100 Brotherhood Plaza Drive - Washingtonville - New York 845-496-3661

Sanny11

Hudson Valley Jams and Jellys

Wallkill View Farm Market - 15 State Route 299 West - New Paltz - New York 845-255-8050

pilipphoto

Hudson Valley Pickles

Frank's Fresh Pickling Company - 56 Main Street - New Paltz - New York 845-633-8037

Thomas Sullivan/Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Spirits

The Hudson House & Distillery - 1835 Route 9W - West Park - New York 845-834-6007

geckophotos

Hudson Valley Chocolate

Alps Shop - 296 Main Street - Beacon - New York 845-831-8240

cclickclick

These are just a few of my ideas for your perfect Hudson Valley holiday gift box or basket. I am sure if you think about it for a moment you can also think of a few items you'd like to add as well. Topping this off with a gift card to a local restaurant would complete the perfect Hudson Valley gift.

