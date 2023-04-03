Hudson Valley Ice Cream Stand Looking for ‘Brand Ambassadors’

If you love to post photos on social media and don't mind getting paid in ice cream, we may have the perfect job for you.

A local Hudson Valley ice cream stand is searching for ambassadors to help spread the word about their business while enjoying free ice cream and other exclusive perks all summer long.

When it comes to summer jobs, there's nothing quite like working at the ice cream stand. When I was in college I spent an entire summer serving up cones and shakes and it was the most fun I've ever had. While I was only paid minimum wage and worked crazy hours, the time would just fly by. And, the fact that I could eat all of the ice cream I wanted was just the cherry on top.

While that job was fun, it was pretty labor-intensive. When the lines would get long, we'd hustle back and forth behind the counter, probably burning off more calories than we could ever consume in free ice cream during our shift. Today, kids don't need to break a sweat whipping up shakes and sundaes in order to get all of the perks we used to enjoy as ice cream workers.

A Hudson Valley-wide search is currently underway for Ice Cream Ambassadors. Del's Roadside Dairy Creme on Route 9 in Rhinebeck is searching for local influencers to spend the summer posting photos and videos on social media. According to Del's, prospective ambassadors should be enthusiastic, creative, live local and "believe in community."

Those chosen for the program will receive a special loyalty card that gets them free ice cream and "surprise gift boxes" loaded up with Del's merch. Ambassadors will also have their content shared on Del's social media channels. According to Del's, the program is built to not just sell ice cream, but to also "shine a light on the community."

Do you think you have what it takes to be an ice cream ambassador? You can apply online right now and start dreaming of spending the summer snapping photos and enjoying all of that free ice cream.

