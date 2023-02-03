Can Mountain Dew’s New Hot Sauce Battle These Hudson Valley Flavors?

One of the most popular soda brands made an announcement. As they bring in new soda flavors, they also have a surprise as well.

Mountain Dew has come out with their very first, hot sauce. Baja Blast Hot Sauce has taken over social media with its release and consumers are excited.

How Can Consumers Get Their Hands On Mountain Dew's Hot Sauce?

Baja Blast will be available to those interested but in a different type of way. You have to enter to win your very own bottle of this highly desired hot sauce.

Mountain Dew fans can enter to win via their website. There are only a limited amount of bottles available but thankfully, these will be given away to those lucky winners.

Since there is a short supply, the company will not be selling them but instead, giving them away.

This takes place now through February 8, 2023.

Unique And Locally Made Hot Sauce Is Available To Purchase In The Hudson Valley

Shopping locally is essential to help small businesses and support the community. Have you ever purchased local hot sauce made right here in the Hudson Valley before?

Here are places that hot sauce fans can experience one-of-a-kind flavors in the Hudson Valley

JaJa's Pepper Sauce

One Cricket Ln, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

This sauce company was created in Trinidad but spiced in New York State. This family-run business has been passed down by generations of remarkable women.

JaJa's Pepper Sauce claim that their success is thanks to staying in the family, "good chiles, garlic and aromatics." JaJa's Pepper Sauce can be tasted in the Hudson Valley. They take pride in its smooth, creamy but light and powerful kick to their product. It's gluten-free, vegan and of course, made locally.

Ram's Valley

45 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401

Kingston, NY is the home of Ram's Valley sauces and more.

Owner, Richard Rajkumar, also known as "Ram," is from Trinidad but now lives in Kingston, NY. He uses his love of Caribbean sauce and beverages in addition to fresh ingredients from local farms to make his products come to life.

Consumers have called Ram's Valley's sauce "mind-blowing" and a "dance on the tongue." If I had the option to, I would try their Pineapple BBQ sauce and Thyme Infused Olive Oil.

Ric Orlando's BEST Brand, Hot Sauces, Rubs And Spice Blends

Ulster County, NY

From locations in Kingston, Woodstock, Accord, Saugerties and more, it makes it easily accessible to find these popular sauce blends.

Ric Orlando's Hot Sauce was voted "Top Product" of 2021. The owner is known for being an award-winning chef from Woodstock, NY.

Flavors that fans go wild over are Purple Haze and Dirty Blonde Hot Sauces. The wide variety of options makes it hard to choose just one.

Which hot sauce will you try? Will it be Mountain Dew's option or a local blend from the Hudson Valley? Share with us!

