Hudson Valley-Related Series Now Dubbed “Horror’s Most Reliable Franchise”

The Hudson Valley has ties to a number of haunting films and TV shows. With the area becoming somewhat of a hot spot for filming, we can only hope to see even more great features come out of the area.

Over the summer, Variety dubbed one film trilogy that was filmed in the Hudson Valley as "one of horror's most reliable franchises."

Movie Filmed in the Hudson Valley Gets Major Recognition

Hollywood power couple John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt's film A Quiet Place sent shockwaves around the Hudson Valley and beyond when it hit the big screen.

The 2018 thriller/horror picture follows a family of 4 surviving in a post-apocalyptic dystopia where making even the smallest of sounds could mean certain death. Krasinski and Blunt star in the film as parents aiming to protect their two young children from the menacing "Creatures" that have overtaken civilization as we know it.

The film features multiple Hudson Valley locations throughout including spots in Beacon, Pawling, and most notoriously, the Springtown Bridge on the Walkill Rail Trail in New Paltz.

According to BoxOfficeMojo the film opened in 3,508 theaters to $50,203,562. Following the success of this first installment, Kraskini and Blunt would team up once again to follow up with A Quiet Place Part II.

A Quiet Place Part II's Hudson Valley Ties

Krasinki, remaining mostly behind the camera for the follow-up, brought the crew back to the Hudson Valley to film. Scenes were filmed in Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, and Putnam counties for A Quiet Place Part II.

The film follows Blunt's character and her children as she continues to navigate the tightening normality of staying silent, even in the most traumatic and painful of moments including stepping directly onto a rusty nail and even giving birth.

The film would go on to surpass $100 million in ticket sales following its release in 2021.

Read More Here: Hudson Valley Filmed Movie Surpasses $100 Million in Ticket Sales

Was A Quiet Place: Day One Filmed in the Hudson Valley?

The third installment to the A Quiet Place franchise explored new terrain across the pond. The movie was primarily filmed around London with some scenes being filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden - also in London.

Despite the filming locations, the story does take place in New York City.

This film strays from its original counterparts starring new faces Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. A Quiet Place: Day One sets the clock back to the very first day "The Creatures" or as we grow to know them "Death Angles" came to the city.



According to ScreenRant, the film grossed a worldwide box office of $261 million.

Most Reliable Box Office Franchise

In July, Variety released a story about how the A Quiet Place Franchise has become a "horror franchise with few equals."

The report details how while there have historically been more successful stand-alone horror films to hit theaters, the A Quiet Place films have a rare longevity and consistency when it comes to its sequels and prequels - both in story and in box office success.

SEE ALSO: 20 Horror Films Produced Right Here in the Hudson Valley

We're always happy to see the Hudson Valley flex its film muscles whether it be in Hudson Valley-native directors, actors, or filming locations.

If you want to share more love for the film scene in the Hudson Valley, check out these 25 films and TV shows filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020:

