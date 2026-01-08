Nonprofits in Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties are getting a serious boost this year thanks to more than half a million dollars in grant funding from Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, marking the largest round of Community Grants ever for CFHV.

This year’s Community Grant awards represent CFHV’s largest investment in both dollars and the number of nonprofits funded, according to the foundation.

The funding aims to support a broad variety of organizations and programming in the areas of: human services (food security, mental house, housing), arts and culture, education and youth, health, the environment and civic affairs. The grants are awarded to organizations with a focus on people who are from historically marginalized and under-funded communities or populations based on their race, ethnicity, age, gender/gender identity, socioeconomic status, health status, abilities or geographic location.

Over the past year, we listened closely to what people across the Hudson Valley care about most,” said Laura Washington, President & CEO of CFHV in a press release. “That community input guided this year’s grants, helping us address the most pressing needs while continuing to support the wide range of programs that make this region such a special place to call home. We’re proud to award the largest Community Grants in our history and to stand with the organizations working every day to strengthen our communities.

CFHV celebrated the 55 Dutchess County grantees on December 11, 2025 at its annual changemaker event on December 11, 2025, at Unshattered, Inc.

Awarded organizations in Dutchess County include: Dutchess Outreach, Habitat for Humanity of Dutchess County, Hudson Valley Clubhouse, Fareground Community Kitchen, Red Hook Responds, St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Camino al Exito Project for All, Art Effect, Teen Closet, Inc., DAY ONE Early Learning Community, Inc. New Pine Plains Herald, Pawling Free Library, Mid-Hudson Discovery Museum, Stony Kill Foundation, Grace Smith House, Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County, Mid-Hudson Works, I Am Beacon, Walkway Over the Hudson, HUDSY Community Project, Upstate Fils, Maya Gold Foundation, and many more.

For a full list of grant recipients and information on how YOUR organization can apply visit: Community Grants – The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley