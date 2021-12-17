If you're wondering what the chef in your family would love for Christmas then you clicked the correct article. If there is a chef in your family then lucky you!

Whether you're looking for gift ideas for the foodie, professional chef, or well known cook in your life, be sure to check out this list below. These gifts may warm their hearts as they do with the food they prepare, make cooking easier, or allow them to expand with what they enjoy doing.

Here are some places to find gifts for the chef in your family:

The Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park

A fun or professional cooking class.

This would be a great gift for your favorite chef. Since they already do what they love, they could improve their skills, meet new and similar people, learn new skills about the kitchen and more. Taking a cooking class at the CIA also looks great to future employers. Whether this class is for fun or to upgrade skills, it would be a thoughtful gift for someone.

Find out more here.

Spice Revolution, Cold Spring

A gift card.

The chef in your life would appreciate anything related to what they love. A visit to a local spice shop would probably relate to a kid in a candy store. Shopping at a local spice shop allows for the spices to support local business but also ensures that it is fresh. You can also gain more knowledge about buying a specific spice or getting a gift card instead. This could also allow for the shopper to buy the chef a book of recipes while at the shop or for the chef to learn more while visiting on their own.

Find out more here.

Hudson Valley Wood Crafting, Warwick

A personalized cutting or charcuterie board.

Anything personalized can really show how much you care. When it relates to something that someone loves, enjoys doing as a hobby, or things they care about, it means so much more. When out at a restaurant, charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses always hit the spot. Whether the chef likes to entertain for parties, hang out solo or attend gatherings, this could be something they could show off to others. A personalized cutting or charcuterie board is something they could see often if they are always in the kitchen.

Find out more here.

Buying for the cook or chef in your family could be done locally and support small businesses. These thoughtful gifts are perfect for the holiday season. Do you have a chef or cook in your life? Be sure to share your experience with us below.

Imagine Cooking In These Million Dollar Kitchens In Central New York