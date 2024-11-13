Hudson Valley Gas Station Giving $500 in Gas to Lucky Customer

With the holidays approaching, one Hudson Valley gas station is giving customers a chance to cross fuel off their wish list.

The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be hosting its annual "Tanks-giving Food Drive" and incentivizing listeners to help out their neighbors by giving them the chance to win a $500 gas card.

Every year, the WPDH morning show broadcasts live at a gas station and invites people to come by and drop non-perishable food items or cash donations. The event, called Tanksgiving benefits the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley and the families they help throughout the Mid-Hudson region.

Everyone who visits the live broadcast can make their donation live on the air or to one of the volunteers and instantly enter to win the grand prize of a $500 gas card.

Where is This Year's Tanksgiving Food Drive?

You can drop off your non-perishable food items and cash donations during the Boris & Robyn Show's live broadcast on Friday, November 22. The show will begin at 6am at the Shell Express Foam & Wash on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

Everyone who shows up will be entered to win prizes, including the $500 gas card. The grand prize winner will be announced during the Boris & Robyn Show's signoff just before 10am.

What to Donate to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Your donation will go towards helping families throughout the Hudson Valley who are struggling to put food on the table. Cash donations will allow the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley to purchase meals at a deeply reduced rate. Every $1 donated provides up to four meals to people in need throughout six counties of the Hudson Valley.

Of course, non-perishable food items will also be collected. Below is a list of some of the most requested items by the food bank.