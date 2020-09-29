Hudson Valley Galleria Malls Returning to Normal Hours

For the second time since reopening, the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run will be returning to normal hours this week.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected so many businesses here in the Hudson Valley, as well as across the country. Retailers like malls were closed for months and had to follow strict guidelines to reopen their doors.

Upon reopening, malls like the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run opened under reduced hours. When things seemed to be improving, the malls returned to normal hours beginning in early August.

Following that decision after only a few short weeks, both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run decided to operate under new hours of operation. The change was based on valued feedback and input received from both guests and tenants

Now, the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run have made the decision to once again return to normal hours of operation. The regular hours of operation will be:

Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Please be aware that restaurants at either mall may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue's hours of operation.

When visiting the malls in the Hudson Valley, please make sure that you follow the proper guidelines. Please follow social distancing, be sure to wear your mask, and utilize the hand sanitizer stations or bring your own.

Have you visited the mall since the pandemic began? It's a much different experience than before COVID-19. Personally, I feel bad malls, growing up in a generation where the mall was the cool place to hang out, it's sad to see them struggle.

Even before the pandemic, retail was struggling to survive with the online shopping revolution. Leave your comments below expressing your feelings on malls here in the Hudson Valley.