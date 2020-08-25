Galleria Malls Announce Reduced Hours

Both the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run have announced new adjusted hours of operation.

Effective August 25, the Poughkeepsie Galleria and the Galleria at Crystal Run will operate under new hours of operation. The change is based on valued feedback and input received from both guests and tenants.

The new hours of operation for both malls will be the following:

Monday - Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday : 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Please keep in mind that restaurant venues may continue to offer extended hours. Guests are encouraged to call ahead and confirm a specific venue's hours of operation or visit the Poughkeepsie Galleria online directory or the Galleria at Crystal Run's directory.