Poughkeepsie Galleria Returning to Normal Hours

After dealing with being closed over the past few months, the Poughkeepsie Galleria will be returning to normal hours.

Starting Monday, August 3, the hours at the Poughkeepsie Galleria will begin operating under normal hours once again. The new hours will be Monday - Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

It was announced yesterday the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown will be returning to normal hours as well.

Please be aware that some of the stores within the mall may have different operating hours. The Poughkeepsie Galleria is continuing to enforce sanitizing policies and procedures, along with healthy shopper guidelines.

The CDC recommends that everyone wash their hands, wear a mask, keep practicing social distancing, and stay home if you feel sick. The Poughkeepsie Galleria is committed to the health, safety, and knowledge of its guests, tenants, and employees.

For more information visit the Poughkeepsie Galleria's website.