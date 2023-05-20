West Coast Themed Food Truck Opening Restaurant In Hudson Valley

It's always been a debate of which coast is actually the best. Would you say that the East Coast or the West Coast is better?

Personally, I love both, they're entirely different but each brings a different experience. It's refreshing to see East Coast options when visiting the West Coast and vice versa.

In Dutchess County, NY, I visited a West Coast-themed smoothie shop and felt as if I were in my second home. They had healthy options in a relaxed setting.

Thankfully, if you're feeling as if you're missing out on the fresh and delicious food options of the West Coast, you're in luck if you live in the Hudson Valley.

A West Coast Themed Food Truck Is Now Expanding In The Hudson Valley



Seeing local businesses grow in the community is exciting. We can support local businesses by sharing our thoughts/reviews about the establishment and making purchases from the business.

While we continue to support Hudson Valley businesses, we are able to visit these locations to try new food, meet new people and grow the community we visit or reside in.

If you're craving West Coast-themed food, you can thankfully fulfill your desire here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, this popular business is expanding and will soon have its own restaurant.

Popular Hudson Valley Food Truck Will Soon Open Restaurant In Orange County, NY

House of Birria is not only well known in person but all across their social media platforms as well. They are known for their "tyuana style tacos" and for being New Hampton's first Birria taco food truck.

House of Birria will be opening a restaurant in Middletown, NY. However, guests can still visit their food truck which is located in New Hampton, NY.

On social media, House of Birria shared that they are thankful for the 2 years of business with their food truck along with the love and support from the community. They are ready to take things to the next level.

What Can Guests Expect At The New Location Of House Of Birria?

House of Birria explained,

"We are ready to take it to the next step and offer a fun, authentic and unique spot to all our loyal customers who travel from near and far to try our food, and also welcome a new wave of customers with open arms in hopes that you’ll stay with us for this new era of West Coast Mexican street food in the 845! "

They highlighted new options when their restaurant opens such as specialty cocktails, street options, tacos and their Birria.

Hudson Valley Residents Share Their Excitement For House Of Birria's Latest News



On Facebook, the House of Birria shared exciting news about the announcement of their new location.

House of Birria, Tacos & Cantina will be opening soon. The future location site is 125 Dolson Ave. Middletown, NY, 10940.

They look forward to continuing to bring the West Coast flavor to the Hudson Valley area.

With over 455 likes, 317 shares and 111 comments, loyal customers didn't hold back on the announcement. Here are some comments that Hudson Valley residents shared.

"Well deserved!" "Congratulations!!" "So happy for you guys! Great food, great people. Can't wait until you open!" "Congratulations guys!! You deserve it!!!!!" "So excited for the both of you!! Our family is looking forward to your new restaurant. Many blessings." "This is fantastic!! Congrats!!"

House of Birria invites the community to continue to follow them along on their success and as they continue to grow in the Hudson Valley. They will keep their loyal customers updated on social media platforms.

House Of Birria

6 Bates Gates Rd

New Hampton, NY 10958

Where is your favorite food truck located in the Hudson Valley? Do you have a go-to restaurant that you always attend? Tell us more below.

