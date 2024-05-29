Nothing says summertime in the Hudson Valley like lunch at a food truck!

The Hudson Valley is booming with delicious cuisine. There are tons of great new eateries opening up. But, outside of the many great bars, restaurants, and cafes in the Hudson Valley, be careful not to miss out on the delicious offerings of our local food trucks!

Typically, you don't have to search too hard to find some of these great food trucks. But if you want a guarantee, there's one awesome event happening in June where you can taste from over 10 of the Hudson Valley's favorite food trucks!

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival

That's right! Did you know there's an annual food truck festival in the Hudson Valley? This year, the event is being held at Barton Orchards in Poughquag and there's going to be a ton to try, so get your stretchy pants ready.

Read More: 9 New Restaurants You Need to Try in the Hudson Valley in 2024

The Food Truck Festival plays host to some of the Hudson Valley's favorite food trucks. Outside of the food though, there's a ton for the whole family to enjoy!

Things to Do at the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival

Barton Orchards offers the perfect backdrop for this annual event. This year, families can enjoy activities ranging from hayrides, mini golf, a petting zoo, pedal carts, a mega slide, and more!

Get our free mobile app

But don't worry, there's still a lot for the adults with the Barton Orchards Tap Room and live music schedule.

Food Truck Lineup

Below is a sneak peek of some of the food trucks you can expect to see at this year's event. Keep reading below for details on purchasing tickets!

Food Trucks for the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival Take a look at some of the delicious food offerings that you'll find at this year's Food Truck Festival!

Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival Details

The Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday, June 15th at Barton Orchards. The event runs from 11am - 5pm.

You can purchase your tickets for the Hudson Valley Food Truck Festival HERE.