Long-Awaited Hudson Valley Restaurant Finally Opens

Throughout the past couple of years, many restaurants and businesses have opened and closed down. Some of them celebrated new beginnings as others said goodbye to communities, local customers, and their memories.

As they say, "Out with the old, in with the new".

This statement is perfect for Orange County restaurants that recently opened their doors.

More than ever, local businesses rely on residents and members of the community to assist them. During the warmer months, out of town and state visitors make these little towns blossom.

This Hudson Valley business felt like home to some residents.

However, the local residents have felt honored to be a part of the successful, homemade establishment that truly feels cozy and like home to many.

This Hudson Valley restaurant held memories, parties, and many dinners over the years that they were open.

88 Charles Street Café was one of the most popular restaurants within Orange County, especially in Montgomery. This former welding shop opened its doors in the late 1980s. Generations of residents spent time at this well-known restaurant.

They closed on March 25, 2020, due to the pandemic and made the decision to not re-open.

88 Charles Street Café was open for over 30 years.

What's the difference between the "café" versus the new "restaurant?"

This used to be referred to as a café however, the new business is a restaurant which is called 88 Charles Street Restaurant.

Thankfully, this building was purchased by new owners, who also own other establishments in Orange County.

They had their grand opening on March 3, 2022. They recommend making reservations on the busier days and look forward to welcoming the community on their new journey.

88 Charles Street Restaurant

88 Charles Street, Montgomery NY 12549

Another restaurant in Orange County has reopened its doors.

Here's the full story of this locally owned business and their story.

If you're ever wondering where to go for dinner that is lively, click below.

Here's a list of Hudson Valley towns with big restaurant scenes.

Where's your favorite restaurant in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

