Hudson Valley Firefighter is 1st Metro-North COVID-19 Death

A firefighter from the lower Hudson Valley is the first Metro-North employee to die from COVID-19.

On Monday, Metro-North announced MTA railroad worker 57-year-old John Oles died from COVID-19. Metro-North said 71 employees tested positive for coronavirus and 460 employees are quarantined.

Oles is the first Metro-North Railroad employee to die from the virus which has killed over 10,000 New Yorkers.

"We are profoundly saddened by the loss of John Oles," Metro-North Railroad President Cathy Rinaldi said in a statement, according to ABC. "John was a 28-year veteran of our agency. He was beloved by his colleagues and will be deeply missed. His dedication to public service during this difficult time will not be forgotten."

Oles worked at the Harmon Support Shop. He's survived by his two children and wife, Karen, who also works for Metro-North, according to the New York Post.

Oles was also a fireman for the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

A GoFundMe was started to help his family. As of this writing, over $15,000 has been raised in less than one day.

"John dedicated his life to his family and anyone whoever was in need. People who knew him described him as generous, kind, loyal, funny, and thoughtful," Theresa Powell wrote in the GoFundMe.