Hudson Valley Fire Chaplain Dies From COVID-19

A Reverend and Hudson Valley Fire Chaplain lost his long battle with COVID-19.

Rev. Dominick Reyes passed away this week after a 10-week battle with COVID-19, according to the NYS Chaplains in Emergency Services.

"Thank you for all the prayers, love and support you gave him during these ten long weeks of his fight with COVID-19. He read every post and drew strength from them while he was able," his wife Angie Reyes said in a Facebook post.

At the time of his passing, Reyes lived in Middletown and served as the Middletown Fire Department Fire Chaplain.

"You have answered your last alarm we will take it from here," the Middletown Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

A fire chaplain's main job is to help firefighters in the even of a killed or injured firefighter and offer grief counseling, according to Fire Rescue 1.

Prior to working in the Hudson Valley, Reyes worked as a Family Substance Awareness Counselor at North General Hospital and later became President and Senior Pastor of A New Beginning International Ministry, Inc, according to his obituary.

After serving for nearly 30 years he retired and then joined the Middletown Fire Department, the Monhagen Fire Department Chaplain, NYS Middletown Fire Veterans Chaplain and The Red Cross of Northeastern as a public relations and logistic associate, according to his obituary.