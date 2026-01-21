Are you an aspiring documentary filmmaker? You could get PAID for hands-on training!

Applications are now open for Hudson Valley filmmakers looking to break into documentary storytelling. But you have to act fast, they are only accepting eight applicants!

HUDSY, the Kingston-based nonprofit film production company, is accepting applications now through Sunday, February 1, 2026, for its 2026 Filmmaker Apprenticeship Program, a paid, hands-on opportunity designed to train and elevate the next generation of local storytellers.

What is the Filmmaker Apprenticeship Program?

Now in its sixth year, the seven-month apprenticeship brings together eight emerging nonfiction filmmakers from across the Hudson Valley to work directly alongside HUDSY’s professional production team. Since launching the program, HUDSY has graduated 28 apprentices, many of whom have gone on to careers in media, film, and storytelling.

“HUDSY’s apprenticeship isn’t just technical training,” said Education Director Rob Harris. “It’s about fostering the next generation of community storytellers and giving them the tools, network, and confidence to share meaningful stories that reflect the diversity and richness of the Hudson Valley.”

The part-time program runs from April through October 2026, offering paid training for 5 to 10 hours per week and immerses participants in real-world documentary production.

Apprentices gain experience across disciplines including directing, producing, cinematography, editing, and sound, while working with professional-grade equipment and receiving ongoing mentorship from industry veterans.

The program is open to applicants 18 and older, with a strong emphasis on welcoming filmmakers from traditionally underrepresented communities. HUDSY’s mission centers on amplifying authentic local voices and strengthening community connections through film.

Interested applicants can learn more and apply at hudsy.org/apprentice before the February 1 deadline.