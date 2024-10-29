Hudson Valley County Leaders to Fight Time Change

Local county leaders are in a fight against time, or rather darkness.

This Sunday morning the Hudson Valley is scheduled to set its clocks back an hour. That means that on Sunday evening, the sunset will happen at 4:47pm. Darkness will come about a minute earlier each day until it hits 4:29pm on December 21. After that, it will creep back until the clocks change again.

Most of the country is ready to abandon local standard time and adopt permanent daylight saving time. A piece of legislation known as the Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously passed by the Senate in 2022 which would eliminate standard time and end the need for us to set our clocks back. However, the House has yet to take it up.

Hudson Valley Fighting Local Standard Time

While we wait for someone in national government to save us from driving home from work in the dark, local officials have decided to take things in their own hands and protect residents during this year's plunge into darkness.

The Ulster County Government is handing out hundreds of reflective vests to residents to keep them visible while venturing outside in the dark. The vests are free to people living in Ulster County and can be picked up at five distribution points between starting on Wednesday, October 30.

Ulster County DMV (244 Fair Street, Kingston)

New Paltz Police Department (59 N Putt Corners Road, New Paltz)

Trudy Farber (50 Center Street, Ellenville)

Saugerties Town Hall (4 High Street, Saugerties)

Plattekill Town Hall (1915 Route 44-55, Modena)

Ulster County's "Be Safe, Be Seen" program is encouraging joggers, walkers and bicyclists to wear reflective vests so stay visible during the evening hours. Officials are also reminding motorists to be extra cautious over the next couple of months as we deal with early darkness.

